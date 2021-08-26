Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,091,030 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 28.96% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $687,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IYE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. 2,233,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,714. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

