Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938,813 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.87% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $1,157,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.36. 287,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $253.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.