Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $643,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $593,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $81.06. 1,248,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,845. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

