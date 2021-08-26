Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,324,099 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 105,477.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,324,099 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 30.51% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $879,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after buying an additional 1,203,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100,870 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $19,201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $79.82. 102,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,310. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

