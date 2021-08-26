Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 128,207 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,207 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $618,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.37. 274,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,524. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.