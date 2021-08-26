Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,149,122 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.62% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $3,736,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $140,753,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.93. 4,918,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

