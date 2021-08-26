Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 365,671 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $596,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,047,000 after acquiring an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,519 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

