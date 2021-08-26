Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 70,050 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,246,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $285.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $287.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.