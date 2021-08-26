Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Billion Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,535,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 274,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $104.46. 1,545,309 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

