Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Billion Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.19% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,748,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,376,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,086 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

