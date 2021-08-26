Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Billion Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.54% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,448,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 1,683,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,895. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

