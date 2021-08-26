Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.85% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,406,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $115.78. 4,879,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,894. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

