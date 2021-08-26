Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $445.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 673,151 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $445,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $105.89. 2,889,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,664. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

