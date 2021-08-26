Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $643.61 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 214,367.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,649,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 24.30% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $643,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 3,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

