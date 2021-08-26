Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $898.26 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $898,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

