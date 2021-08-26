Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.72% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,292,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,107,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 446,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

