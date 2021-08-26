Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $458,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $416.85. 1,366,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.