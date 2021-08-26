Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,570,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 3,880,009 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74.

