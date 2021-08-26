Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,540,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,139,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,504. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

