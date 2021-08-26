Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 51.20% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $609,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $94.21. 111,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,589. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $95.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

