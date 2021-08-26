Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of The Home Depot worth $567,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.8% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 128,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 46.8% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 25,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.48. 2,947,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,069. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.16.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

