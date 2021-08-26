Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $434.02 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,086,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

