Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,010,080 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 18.51% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $2,799,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after buying an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,873,000 after buying an additional 1,591,058 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,034. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

