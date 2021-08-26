Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 141,698 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Facebook worth $694,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.38. 7,864,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock valued at $950,557,856. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.