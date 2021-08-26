Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 183,351 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 183,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Visa worth $555,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Visa by 3.1% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 37,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Visa by 19.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,454,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $519,763,000 after purchasing an additional 399,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,967. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

