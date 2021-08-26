Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 186,379 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $1,674,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $372.42. 29,005,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,520,715. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $375.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

