Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 208,556 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,000,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.20. 1,998,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.