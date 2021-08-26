Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 278,027 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,679,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.25. 3,350,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

