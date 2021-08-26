Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 814,445 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.01% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,019,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after buying an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after buying an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,586,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.