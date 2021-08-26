Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $468,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,631,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,702,949. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

