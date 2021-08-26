Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 229.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.91% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $629,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 217,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,160. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $110.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.