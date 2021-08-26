Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $577,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 123,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,342,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463,971. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

