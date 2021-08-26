Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,258,871 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $613,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,745. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

