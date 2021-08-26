Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 186,102 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Accenture worth $375,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.23. 1,700,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,724. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $334.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

