Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,880,722 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,989,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,880,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $630,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. 16,922,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,442,826. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

