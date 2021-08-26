Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,759,841 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,242,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $533,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,956 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

