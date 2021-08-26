Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,977 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 11.90% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $474,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,237,000 after buying an additional 174,732 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after buying an additional 56,073 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.33. 92,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,960. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.40 and a one year high of $160.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.79.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

