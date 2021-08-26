Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 282.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.