Enzyme Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.14 or 0.00741152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00097457 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

