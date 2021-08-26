Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

EFX stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.58. 3,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.87. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $265.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

