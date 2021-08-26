Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Down 84.3% in August

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQXWF remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 43,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,107. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

