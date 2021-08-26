Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FL. Argus upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

NYSE FL opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

