Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.86.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTA. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.