Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 26th (CVI, DK, DOCS, ICMB, PNR, PSX, SLQT, SSAAY, STLA, SUM)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 26th:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.03.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

