Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 26th (ADSK, ATHM, CRM, DKS, ESTC, FTCI, ICLK, LPCN, LX, NEO)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 26th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $380.00 to $370.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $280.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $290.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $173.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $194.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $18.55 to $9.89. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $130.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $320.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $320.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $320.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $166.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $430.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $415.00 to $455.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $94.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $193.00 to $197.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

