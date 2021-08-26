Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 26th (ADSK, ATHM, CRM, DKS, ESTC, FTCI, ICLK, LPCN, LX, NEO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 26th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $380.00 to $370.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $280.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $290.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $173.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $194.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $18.55 to $9.89. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $130.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $320.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $320.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $320.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $166.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $430.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $415.00 to $455.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $94.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $193.00 to $197.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

