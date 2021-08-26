ESBC (ESBC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $60,836.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $60,836.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,830,195 coins and its circulating supply is 29,550,861 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

