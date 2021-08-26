ESL Trust Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 574,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.8% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 75,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,015. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

