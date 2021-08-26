ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,277,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after buying an additional 234,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.