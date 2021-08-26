Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Short Interest Update

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 526.8% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,708,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GRST stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 10,479,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,980,193. Ethema Health has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers.

