Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,099.18

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 229.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $96,099.18 and $60,346.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

